The hidden truth behind acrylic nails

Getting a fresh coat on your nails is a luxury, but some get more than they bargained for.

"It's the second most common cosmetic allergy after hair coloring," Robert McGovern, an allergist, explained.

Polishes and paints that manicurists use to primp and pamper, are chock full of chemicals. And sometimes trigger an allergic reaction, but acrylics can cause severe symptoms.

Traci McCollum is a nail technician at Salon Karma in East Longmeadow. She told Western Mass News that even if you are allergic to acrylics, it may take some time to realize there is a reaction.

"A lot of times the allergic reaction, they may not notice for awhile," McCollum said. "It can take up to ten days to see the reaction."

By that time, you might not piece together that the acrylics are the culprit.

"They would ignore it, keep continuing to use the acrylic, and then nails would get so bad that they could lift off the nail bed," McCollum explained.

According to McCollum, who keeps a close eye out for allergies, there are some symptoms that are obvious to spot.

"The typical signs would be redness around the cuticle area," she explained. Sometimes there is even burning or blistering, McCollum added.

Some of the symptoms are less obvious, however. Rashes can appear on any part of the body and are often tougher to link, according to McGovern.

"May not even show up on your fingers," McGovern said. "What it shows up, is on the face, especially around the eyes or the necks. Around the eyes is the most sensitive area of the body."

Since our hands touch other parts of the body constantly, if allergic, those acrylic nails can leave a trail of reactions.

"It's the same kind of reaction you would get if you contact poison ivy," McGovern said.

That doesn't mean you can't keep your paws on point, there are non-toxic formulas or water based polishes on the market. Also a number of acrylic alternatives that look almost identical to the real deal.

