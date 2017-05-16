Beautiful Tuesday on Tap with big warm-up in store

It's a pleasant start this morning with bright sunshine and comfortable temperatures. You'll need the light jacket for a little while today but you can put it away for this afternoon. Today is looking beautiful as low pressure continues to move away and high pressure builds in from the northwest. It will be sunny and much warmer with highs into the mid to upper 70s! It will still breezy, but not nearly as windy as yesterday.

A pattern shift begins today and temperatures will be well above normal for the next several days. A high pressure ridge will build in across the Eastern US this week allowing for a surge of warmth to move in. At the surface, a warm front will lift north tonight with a few clouds then warmer temps will follow with readings into the upper 80s by tomorrow afternoon, along with plenty of sunshine.

Thursday will be the hottest day this week with temperatures reaching into the lower 90s, under a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible in the evening, but most look dry for now. It will also be muggy on Thursday too with dew points into the lower 60's. It will feel like mid-summer. However, a cold front will pass through Friday morning with clouds and a shower, but we turn sunny, and less humid. It will still be warm but more comfortable with highs in the lower 80's. It will be dry and more seasonable for the weekend with temps back into the low to mid-70's.

