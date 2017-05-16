Getting hazy, hot and humid over the next 2 days

An approaching warm front will keep scattered clouds around this evening and tonight, but we will stay dry and comfortable. Clouds should thin out more by dawn, allowing temps to fall into the low 50s for most with a light breeze.

With this warm front to our north, Wednesday and Thursday get hot! Temps will climb to around 90 both days and dew points will be rising as a more humid air mass builds across the Northeast. Southwest winds will get gusty in the afternoon, reaching 20-25mph at times. Gusty southwest winds linger into Thursday as well. We are dry for Wednesday, but an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible late in the day Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front.

A cold front will move through Friday morning with patchy clouds and a shower, then high pressure will build in from the north. We are still quite warm Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s, but humidity will be lowering. Much drier and cooler air arrives Friday night and we dip back to the 40s for Saturday morning. The weekend is looking dry and seasonable with highs in the lower 70s. Saturday will be nice with a good amount of sun, but clouds roll back in for Sunday.

Low pressure will lift from the Plains to the Great Lakes Sunday and more clouds will drift across New England. A warm and cold front will push through our area with showers Monday into early Tuesday morning. Temperatures stay seasonable with highs in the lower 70s.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.