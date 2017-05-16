Springfield police investigate attempted armed robbery

The Springfield Police Department is currently investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened earlier this morning on Hancock Street.

Lieutenant Labelle, of the Springfield Police Department, tells Western Mass News that the incident occurred around 2:28 Tuesday morning at 273 Hancock Street, which is a Citgo gas station.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and demanded money. That is when the clerk closed the glass window separating them from the suspect and called police.

No one was injured and nothing was taken, Labelle said.

A K-9 was called in to assist in a search for the suspect, but yielded no results. At one point during the search, Labelle tells Western Mass News, a person matching the suspect description was spotted. But turned out not to be the person police were looking for.

Labelle confirmed that there is no threat to the public and that the Springfield Police Department is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.