Springfield man allegedly used 10-inch steak knife to attack officer inside police lobby

A Springfield man who stopped into the city police station to report an alleged assault ended up under arrest after police say he attacked an officer with a 10 inch steak knife.

Juan Delvalle, 22, from Springfield has been charged with Armed Assault With Intent to Murder and Disorderly Person.

Sgt. John Delaney says it all started when a "male" allegedly Delvalle, showed up in the Police Department lobby Sunday night just before 7 p.m.

"...(He) approached the glassed safety enclosure to speak with Officer Burgos. This male stated that he was just jumped and somebody was still attempting to beat him up," explained Delaney, "The male seemed confused and spoke only a few words at a time. Officer Burgos stated to this confused individual that he should sit down in the lobby, regain his composure and that he was "safe" in the lobby from any attackers."

A few minutes later while this unknown individual was sitting in the lobby, a vendor showed up to deliver meals for prisoners in police lock-up.

When Officer Burgos went to open the door, that's when police say the male "suddenly and without warning" ran up to him and tried to stab him.

"The unknown assailant had a 10 inch steak knife that had a six inch blade and jammed the knife to the right side of Officer Burgos Stomach with his right hand," noted Delaney, "The knife fell to the ground and the suspect fled out of the police station and up the Pearl Street hill."

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

After detectives viewed video surveillance from the police station and spoke with "local sources" including the Salvation Army and a local shelter, they were able to determine who the unknown assailant was.

"...Investigating detectives were able to positively identify the suspect that attempted to stab Officer Burgos," said Delaney.

Delvalle was found at Baystate Medical Center in the Emergency Room at around 4 p.m. Monday and was placed under arrest.

He is expected to be arraigned in Springfield District Court Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.