3 bears in a tree has Chicopee Police calling in help

The sun is out ...and so are the bears!

Chicopee Police posted to their Facebook page Tuesday that they were on scene for 3 bears in a tree on Cardinal Street.

This was just before noon.

The bears have prompted police to call in some help.

"Our dispatch has contacted the Environmental Police and are awaiting a response," explained Officer Mike Wilk.

Police are asking people to not approach the bears or the tree until officers have cleared the scene.

Western Mass News has a crew there now. This is 39 Cardinal St. in Chicopee.

As soon as more information comes into our newsroom we'll provide an update!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.