Former Ludlow doctor who admitted to illegally prescribing opioids is sentenced

A former Ludlow doctor has been sentenced after pleading guilty to all 41 charges related to illegally prescribing painkillers to patients for no apparent medical reason.

Former Dr. Fernando Jayma appeared in court in Pittsfield Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Berkshire Superior Court Clerk's Office on counts 1 - 22 he received a 2 1/2 year jail sentence in the Hampden County House of Correction all to be served concurrently.

Then on counts 23 - 41 the judge gave him 3 years probation which is to commence from and after the incarcerated portion of the sentence with special condition.

What are those conditions?

- He must resign his medical license, and has to provide proof of that resignation to the Probation Department within 30 days.

- He will have to make restitution for overbilling to MassHealth in the amount of $7,346.84

- And the execution of the sentence is stayed until May 30th at 9 a.m. at which time he is to appear in courtroom 1 in the Hampden Superior Court. This means he won't be going to jail until May 30th the clerk explained.

Jayma is already serving 2 years probation for filing false healthcare claims. So the 22 counts he faced for prescribing illegal controlled substances are just another piece of the investigation.

The Attorney General’s Office revealed they began an investigation into him in June of 2014.

According to investigators, Dr. Jayma prescribed opioids, including oxycodone, morphine, methadone and fentanyl, to patients for no legitimate medical purpose.

Investigators also found that due to the writing of the illegal prescriptions, Jayma apparently cost MassHealth’s bottom line.

The former doctor did plead guilty Monday in Hampden Superior Court.

According to the Massachusetts Board of Medicine, Jayma worked in the private medical practice in Ludlow until December 2, 2015...which was when he entered into a Voluntary Agreement not to Practice Medicine with the Board.

The former doctor was first licensed to practice medicine in the state in October, 1983.

