Bicyclist struck in Northampton dies from his injuries

A bicyclist who was struck in Northampton has died of his injuries police say.

He's been identified as a 78-year-old man from Florence.

Northampton Police Captain Cartledge confirmed his death with Western Mass News Tuesday.

The 78-year-old man was hit Monday afternoon. Officers were called to the scene around 3:05 p.m. This was at the intersection of Nonotuck Street at Hinckley Street.

"Report of a motor vehicle collision involving a car and bicyclist," explained Cartledge.

When officers arrived on scene they rendered first aid to the cyclist and then Northampton Fire Rescue took over.

He was then transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield and was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was a 39-year-old Holyoke resident who remained on scene. Captain Cartledge said they did cooperate with police.

No criminal charges have been filed yet and police aren't releasing either of their identities.

Police did have to close that section of road for several hours will detectives worked the case.

The accident remains under investigation by State Police, the Northampton Police Department, and the NWDA's Office.

