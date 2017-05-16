Local farmers prepare for warmer weather after slow start to the season

With a beautiful couple of days coming, local flower shops are welcoming the sunshine!

Meadowbrook Farm in East Longmeadow says they were getting nervous about the weather, thinking their season was done.

Western Mass News went there today to see how they’re getting ready for this week.

"Today we got some cucumbers, tomatoes, broccoli, brussels sprouts, green peppers, that's about it," one customer explains.

It's a busy day at the farm as people are stocking up on their plants and vegetables.

"We have a garden every year, so we're getting it going," another customer says.

Manager Veronica Jandrue has been waiting for a day like today. She tells Western Mass News it's been so slow the past couple of weeks, she was starting to think people just weren't ever going to come by.

"It was getting hard because with the moisture and the greenhouses, the plants don't look as nice, they get moldy so it's been a tough time trying to keep them nice," she tells us.

Jandreu says hanging plants were the big seller the past couple of weeks with Mother's Day, but now, people are looking to their vegetable gardens.

"Everyone's been anxious for so long, so nice day like this, everyone comes out and it seems to break wide open," adds Jandreu.

And not only are local flower shops busy, parks are filled today too, people soaking up all the sunshine.

Bikers, walkers and even the geese enjoying a day at Szot Park in Chicopee...Just a preview of what's to come later in the week.

"Very nice, we've been waiting for this to come," one local resident told us.

And if you have some time this week... Jandrue says, it would be a good time to get the garden in prime shape:

"Now is the time, you want to get it in before it gets too hot so this is peak season right now. It's time to get out and look around your yard and see what needs to be done and come on down!"

