TJO Animal Shelter took in nearly 50 rescued cats from Chicopee home

Nearly 50 kittens were rescued from a home in Chicopee after they were found living in squalor.

Right now, they're at Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Shelter in Springfield getting the care they need.

"We met a whole bunch of kitties for a pretty bad reason yesterday," said Director Pam Peebles.

As Western Mass News was at TJ O'Connor Animal Shelter Tuesday, animal control officers brought in 15 more kittens from a home in Chicopee living in horrid conditions.

"We were able to get access yesterday and what we found was beyond disturbing."

39 cats were brought to TJO Monday. Some missing eyes and teeth.

Nearly half in such bad shape, the shelter made the hard decision to euthanize the cats, saying they would never be able to live a good life.

"We’re looking at severe upper respiratory infections. Most of them will need full mouth extractions. Their dentition is so absent and putrid-- all their teeth removed."

TJO told Western Mass News that if you think something doesn't seem right at a house near you, please give them a call.

It can remain anonymous.

"So many times, really kind neighbors come out and say, ‘I knew I should have called, I thought I smelled something, I thought I heard something, I thought something was just off."

"Although the shelter says those cats are too sick right now to be adopted out, they are urging you to come on down to the shelter to take a look at the other cats that are up for adoption, to make more room for the other cats."

"These guys can displace others that already had a number here, so those that we had before are healthy, friendly, and looking for a home right here, right now."

The shelter said the investigation into whether charges will be brought against the homeowners is in the beginning stages.

