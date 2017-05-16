Springfield Fire Dept. Bomb Squad investigate suspicious bag outside courthouse

Springfield Fire Dept.'s Bomb Squad and State Police Bomb Squad responded to Springfield Courthouse on State Street this afternoon at 3:48 p.m. for a suspicious bag that was left outside.
Investigators determined the bag to be no threat, however there was a shelter in place for about an hour for everyone still inside.
