Springfield Fire Dept. Bomb Squad investigate suspicious bag out - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield Fire Dept. Bomb Squad investigate suspicious bag outside courthouse

Posted: Updated:
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Springfield Fire Dept.'s Bomb Squad and State Police Bomb Squad responded to Springfield Courthouse on State Street this afternoon at 3:48 p.m. for a suspicious bag that was left outside. 

Investigators determined the bag to be no threat, however there was a shelter in place for about an hour for everyone still inside.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.