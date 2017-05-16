Mass. lawmakers make a push to raise the age of tobacco

Legislators are in talks about raising the purchasing age of tobacco to 21.

The hot topic has drummed up mixed emotions throughout the Commonwealth.

Lawmakers sounded off today at a public hearing, but the fate of the bill still remains uncertain.

A new bill to raise the smoking age aims to curb teen cigarette use.

“It always depends on the details, but I’ve said, conceptually, I would support 21 age for smoking,” said Gov. Charlie Baker.

But some still think that adults should be able to make their own choices.

“You’re allowed to vote at 18, you’re allowed to carry a weapon into-- you know, dangerous situations in a warzone if you’re active duty service. What am I going to say to a 19-year-old coming back from overseas? That they can’t purchase a cigar?” said Buckeye Brothers Smoke Shop owner David Glantz.

“I believe smoking among young people is historically at an all-time low. So it’s really not going to affect my business. And most of my customers are over the age of 21.”

Glantz estimates that 90-percent of his customers are over twenty-one.

But supporters said that raising the age will have a lasting impact.

The bill looks to ban e-cigarettes in the workplace.

It also would prohibit health care institutions from selling tobacco products.

Last year, a similar bill passed in the Senate, but failed in the House.

“I think it’ll probably end up going through. Seeing that a lot of other cities and towns have ordinances where the age is 21.”

More than 140 cities and towns in the Commonwealth have already raised the age in the local level.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.