Hadley community sets out to restore Zatyrka Park

Residents and town officials in Hadley are restoring their only town park to its former glory.

With the help of local construction and the community, they say Zatyrka Park will be a staple in town and bring a new generation of patrons to create some of their finest childhood memories.

This plot of land was once home to Hadley's finest park. Zatyrka Park, a land of green filled with enough memories for a lifetime.

"I spent many a day here playing tennis with my friends who lived here on Huntington Road, and playing lassie league here is a great memory. Most of do have memories of this beautiful place," said Program Coordinator Cathy Zatyrka.

But over time, through baseball slides and football tackles, the park needed some work, and for several years the town could not get the funding to keep this Hadley staple intact.

"There was kind of a hiatus where not many people were using the park. It was more for just sledding in the winters."

In comes the "Friends of Zatyrka Park", a group of residents and town committee members who wish for nothing more than to see this park flourish.

Through several town meetings and help from the committee, these friends received proper funding to revamp this park.

"This will be a beautiful place for families to come, and enjoy their family, a little picnic in the pavilion. It will just be a lovely place to go."

Upgrades include a fresh open green, a basketball court, pavilion, and an updated trail that will span 6 plus acres of Hadley hills.

Catherine's ties to the park go back to its inception.

Her grandfather, longtime Hadley hero Joseph Zatyrka, was in charge of the original park before his death.

It was later dedicated in his name.

"I'm very proud of my grandfather. He came from the Ukraine, moved here to Hadley, and so I've lived here most of my life."

The town approved initial funds, but the park is still in need of some more.

Zatyrka happens to be the only park in Hadley, and residents like Libby Kelb said that with some hard work and proper funds, Zatyrka Park will be a town landmark that many will enjoy.

"Just being able to have a space to go anytime when it's nice outside, and just be able to enjoy the outdoors."

The crews will now continue on with stage two, and that means cleaning out the rest of the trails that go deep into the Hadley woods, and Zatyrka said that the park is expected to open by fall 2018.

