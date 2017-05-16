Local cardiologist speaks on caffeine overdose following teen death

The death of a 16-year old from a caffeine overdose has many people talking today about the safety of energy drinks and young people.

The South Carolina teenager collapsed in class after drinking three caffeine filled drinks in less than 2 hours.

One local cardiologist said that now is the time for parents to have a candid conversation with their children about how much caffeine is too much caffeine.

16-year old Davis Allen collapsed at his Chapin, South Carolina high school last month.

Yesterday, the local coroner announced he died from a caffeine-induced cardiac event.

The teen had consumed a cafe latte, a large diet mountain dew, and an energy drink in a two-hour period.

With no history of cardiac issues, this tragedy is sparking a nationwide conversation about the safety of caffeine in young people.

“They are not regulated, because some of them fall under supplements and supplements aren't regulated by the FDA,” said Baystate Cardiologist Heba Wassif.

Baystate cardiologist, Doctor Heba Wassif told Western Mass News that a young person's body handles caffeine much differently.

The effects of caffeine are variable from one person to the other, based on your age and your weight. So the younger you are the more sensitive you are to caffeine.

Doctors recommend no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine daily for adults, considerably less for teens.

“For a teenager, 100 milligrams a day. And one of these drinks on average has about 80 to 100 milligrams a day.”

While we talk to our children about drugs, she said we have to include caffeine in that conversation.

“Have a frank discussion with your children, because they are not entirely safe drinks, and the amount of caffeine in these drinks vary, so it is important to look at the label and see how much is in there.”

Davis' autopsy showed no undiagnosed heart conditions, and that he was healthy and had no conditions that could have been triggered by the caffeine intake.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.