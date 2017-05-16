Local history professor comments on Comey memo developments

The White House is dealing with a new potential problem tonight.

Former FBI director James Comey reportedly wrote a memo outlining President Trump's request for him to end the investigation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

That's according to sources familiar with the matter.

Those sources said that Comey was so appalled by the request that he immediately documented it and then he shared it with other senior officials at the FBI.

Western Mass News spoke with a history professor at western New England University to get his take.

Professor John Baick said that over the last several months, many people have been torn over how they think President Trump has handled different scenarios.

He said what’s different this time around is that the term, “obstruction of justice,” is part of the conversation.

John Baick said that many people are talking about impeachment, however he said it would be very difficult for that to happen.

He said that impeachment involves the House of Representatives, which is very safely in the hands of republicans.

Baick believes that if the latest allegations about President Trump prove to be true, it may only make things worse.

“It doesn't mean the administration won’t be badly damaged by these accusations and may mean you'll have more politicians in and around the country simply turn their backs on Donald Trump.

Baick adds that right now it doesn’t matter what President Trump’s popularity is, but it will matter when it comes to the midterm elections in 2018 and the presidential election in 2020.

In other words, time will tell how this will all play out.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.