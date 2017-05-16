Forest Park gears up for some summer fun

The summer weather is starting to sizzle and the folks at Forest Park are gearing up for families to enjoy the urban oasis.

Acres of natural solitude tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Forest Park is a hot spot in the summer.

The city of Springfield wants to make sure there is plenty to do in the park now that summer is right around the corner.

A summer concert series sponsored in part by Western Mass News offers a talented lineup for the first four Fridays in June.

“Since this got out, people have been saying, ‘Ah, Mayor Dom, I remember the concerts at the amphitheater with our families,’” said Mayor Sarno.

The concert series is perfect for packing a picnic and taking in the tunes.

These are family friendly productions open to all, and the best part is that it's free!

“We just wanted to give residents something positive to do in Springfield,” said Patrick Sullivan.

Crews have been prepping the park, making sure the sprawling green lawns are ready for visitors.

Mayor Sarno gave Western Mass News the scoop on his upcoming plans for summer fun. He said he has plans to do movies in the park.

The mayor told us he will be releasing dates and times next week, but for now, he hopes residents come to enjoy everything the city parks have to offer.

“It brings families together to enjoy our majestic Forest Park,” said Mayor Sarno.

