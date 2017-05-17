Waist training on the rise, impacting young girls

Waist training: It can be extremely dangerous for your health, squishing your organs and in extreme cases, constricting blood flow.

But Lynn Phillips, a senior lecturer and communications professor, told Western Mass News that the trend is still prevalent despite the risks.

"So these waist trainers we've seen people with broken ribs, circulatory problems, respiratory problems," Phillips said. "It's so hard to breath if its cinched so tightly that you cant move."

Waist training is when a woman, or man, wears a corset to shrink their waist. As seen on celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Ciara, and Jessica Alba. And according to Phillips, there's been very little room for women to be different shapes and sizes.

"For women it seems like we're always supposed to be something we're not," she said. "Just the notion that ordinary women should be contorting their waists to train them. Think about that. You're training your body to do something that it naturally doesn't want to do."

So if waist training is such a waste of time, why is it so popular?

"There is also this sort of cultural notion that beauty is the most important thing, and that beauty hurts," Phillips explained. "And I think many girls have resigned themselves to that, beauty just hurts, its expensive."

Painful, costly, and not realistic.

The average American woman is a size 16, with a 37.5 inch waist. Compared to Kim Kardashian who has a 27 inch waist and 39 inch hips.

"So people describe Kim Kardashian as having very wide hips," Phillips said. "Yet her hip size is about the size of the average American woman. So how is a woman supposed to do that?"

The pressure to look a certain way is especially impacting younger girls.

"Pediatricians and developmental psychologists are seeing girls as young as 6 or 8 having eating disorders," Phillips revealed.

Images on social media, in magazines, or on TV are everywhere and Phillips told Western Mass News that it's a lot of pressure.

"You could argue, men's ties are uncomfortable," Phillips said. "But you'd never tell a man, 'wear a tie tight enough, so you can shrink the size of your neck to some ridiculous standard that doesn't exist.' But women, it's the corsets."

Is there a way to combat the issue? According to Phillips, incorporating different compliments into your daily routine can go a long way.

"Every time you compliment a younger girl for being beautiful, please tell them 3 times as often that she's smart, and strong and adventurous and courageous," Phillips said. "For every time we tell a boy they're big and strong, let's tell them they are kind and compassionate, and that sort of thing and that we're proud of those kinds of aspects of kids. Not just about beauty and not just about bulk."

