Another record-breaking hot day tomorrow across western Mass

A record-breaking day across western Mass as temps this afternoon rose into the lower to mid-90s across the valley! Our high to beat was 89 set in 1977 and we hit 94 in Springfield!

Tonight we stay mild with temperatures falling into the low to mid 60s with a lingering, light southwest breeze. Skies remain mostly clear and a little fog may form in spots through dawn.

High pressure anchored off the Southeast coast is in control again Thursday, pumping in air that is hot and a bit humid once again. Our high temps Thursday should hit mid-90s at least-which is about 25 degrees above normal! The record to beat Thursday is 88 set in 1962.

Our mid-summer heat will end by Friday as a cold front pushes through the area. Thursday night we could see a shower or thunderstorm-mainly after 8pm. A few showers should linger through Friday morning, then skies will clear. We will still be warm Friday with highs in the low 80s along with a gusty breeze out of the northwest. This northwest wind will help usher in a drier, cooler air mass for the weekend.

It will be a much cooler morning Saturday as many begin the day in the lower 40s! Temps by the afternoon will be seasonable with highs in the low to mid 70s. We will see a lot of sunshine and very low humidity along with a light northerly breeze-gorgeous! High pressure will keep us dry Sunday and very comfortable with a few more clouds.

Our next storm system arrives Sunday night with a shower, then likely showers Monday afternoon and evening with a passing cold front. A few thunderstorms may occur as well. We are seasonable Tuesday and Wednesday with scattered clouds.

