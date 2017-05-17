The heat is on as temperatures reach for the 90's

Mid-summer heat will be with us today and tomorrow with temperatures reaching near 90! A warm front moved through last night and now a southwesterly flow will take over. Winds will be gusty this afternoon as temperatures top off around 90 degrees, under mainly sunny skies.

It will become increasingly more humid tomorrow with temps in the low to mid 90's and dew points climbing into the 60's. We could see a late day or evening isolated thunderstorm but many will stay dry.

A cold front will move through Friday morning with patchy clouds and a shower, then high pressure will build in from the north. We are cooler and drier Friday afternoon with temperatures back down into the 70's along with falling dew points. It will be chilly Friday night as we dip back into the upper 30's and lower 40's by Saturday morning so don't put the jackets away just yet.

The weekend is looking beautiful with lost of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Both afternoons will feature mild, dry conditions and both nights will be cool and crisp.

A system will move in from the west on Monday bringing us mostly cloudy skies with afternoon showers or a period of rain.

