Thunderstorms move out and nice weather moves back in

Another day of record-breaking heat with temperatures in the mid-90s this afternoon! We officially hit 96 at Westover.

Thunderstorms have moved across western Mass tonight with strong wind gusts, a lot of lightning and some heavy downpours. Power outages and some wind damage was reported in Franklin County as a severe thunderstorm moved through. The severe weather threat has moved east and ended for tonight.

Things quiet down overnight as showers and storms move east and we remain muggy and warm with lows staying in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front will be moving into western Mass early Friday afternoon, so the morning stays muggy. Behind the front, we will get a gusty breeze from the northwest to help dry us out and usher in cooler air. Highs Friday return to the low 80s-much easier to handle!

A big air mass change on tap for the weekend after two days of mid-August heat! Our highs this weekend return to the low and mid-70s with very low humidity and a light breeze. Saturday will be sunny and high clouds will drift in Sunday, but we still see a beautiful day. It will get chilly at night this weekend with lows in the lower 40s and even upper 30s Sunday AM!

Our next storm system arrives Monday with scattered showers that look to linger much of the day. We will be cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 60s. As the sun returns Tuesday, temps get back to the mid and upper 70s and we should see a nice day. A trough will swing to the Northeast for Wednesday to Friday with some clouds and unsettled weather. A few showers are possible mainly Thursday and temps linger in the low 70s.

