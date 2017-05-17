One man in custody following armed standoff in Holyoke

Police have taken one man into custody following an armed standoff on Pine Street Wednesday morning.

Lieutenant Usher, with the Holyoke Police Department, told Western Mass News that a suspect barricaded himself inside of an apartment, located at 223 Pine Street. Lt. Usher added that a state police "Stop Team" was called for backup.

No injuries have been reported and both Pine and Essex streets have reopened now that the scene has cleared.

According to Lt. Usher, Holyoke police received a call from a victim around 12:53 a.m. on Wednesday. The caller said that they were "in an argument over stolen property" and that the person now barricaded on Pine Street, "made a threat to get a gun."

While the caller was still on the phone with the dispatcher, the suspect returned with what the caller believed to be a gun, Lt. Usher told Western Mass News. When officers arrived, "a foot pursuit took place," Usher said. Police said after tracking the suspect in about a one block radius, they lost sight of the suspect and called for a K-9 to assist.

The K-9 led officers on scene to the area of 223 Pine Street and Essex Street , Lt. Usher said. As officers searched the area, they made contact with "a party in an apartment and received information that the suspect was in 223 Pine Street." No specific apartment details were made available.

At that time, the Sargent on scene, because the suspect was believed to still be inside, called for a Massachusetts State Police Stop Team, Lt. Usher said.

The Stop Team and a negotiator arrived to 223 Pine Street at 2:45 a.m. and joined the Holyoke Police Department in their response, Usher confirmed.

Carl Early, a neighbor to 223 Pine Street, described a very busy scene.

"I heard some screaming," Early told Western Mass News. "It was about 2 o'clock in the morning. My bedroom is right there, I saw the the police lights flashing and some yelling."

The man taken into custody faces several charges, according to police.

Western Mass News will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

