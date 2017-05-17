Vehicle strikes Saint Luke's Home in Springfield, driver transported

A vehicle hit into the Saint Luke’s Home building in Springfield this morning, the driver was transported.

The Springfield Fire Department was called to the scene just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

According to Dennis Leger, Aid to the Fire Commissioner, it was a "fender bender" that caused damage to the building.

"Windows caved in, bricks pushed in, there's damage," he explained to Western Mass News.

The vehicle is described as a Mazda sedan.

Leger said there were minor injuries as a result of the crash and that the driver was transported to the hospital. He also said he didn’t believe there were any passengers.

A building inspector was called in to inspect St. Luke’s Home, which is an assisted living facility on Spring St. in Springfield.

Further details weren't immediately available.

Police called to the scene are still investigating.

