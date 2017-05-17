Possible explosive devices found at recycling center in Greenfield

Emergency crews are on scene at the recycling center in Greenfield after two items were found they may be "possible explosive devices."

Western Mass News confirmed authorities were on scene with the Greenfield Fire Department.

Firefighters, along with the State Police Bomb Squad are there now to check out these two items.

The Fire Department told us they're "possibly military-type items" that were left in the recycling area.

This is at 75 Southern Ave. in Greenfield.

The recycling center is still open to the public and open for operation though the Fire Department noted.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and as soon as more details emerge we'll provide an update.

