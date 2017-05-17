Springfield man in Land Rover arrested on drug charges after going wrong-way

A Springfield man who was allegedly driving an unregistered Land Rover down a one-way street in the wrong direction, ended up under arrest after police say they found drugs in the vehicle.

Angel Pizarro, 29, from Springfield, has been charged with Possession of a Class "B" Substance With Intent to Distribute, as well as Number Plate Violation, Wrong-way on a One-Way, Unregistered and Uninsured, and a Red Light Violation.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney says officers were on routine patrol at around 10:00 p.m. Monday when they spotted the 2004 Land Rover on Lazon Brothers Road in the Indian Orchard section of the city.

The driver was, "Going the wrong-way on a one-way," explained Delaney.

The officers tailed the vehicle to a gas station, pulling the driver over.

"After an investigation it was determined that the car had wrong plates on it, the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured," noted Delaney.

Police say Pizarro was behind the wheel and that he was "acting nervous and suspicious."

Delaney adds that they found he had a recent arrest for Trafficking in Cocaine, so a K9 unit was brought to the scene.

"...They were able to hit on hidden narcotics inside the car and on the person of the driver. Officers confiscated Percocet and Oxycodone pills. The investigating officers also seized $36,874.00 in cash that was hidden inside bag in the rear seat of the Land Rover," Delaney reports.

Pizarro was arrested on scene. He was held on "high bail" and arraigned Tuesday.

