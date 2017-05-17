Chicopee Police search for home break-in suspect, description released

The Chicopee Police Department is letting the public know they're looking for a suspect following a home break-in earlier today.

Officers and a K-9 unit went to the area of Sunflower and Edgewood Avenue searching for this person. This was at around 2:45 p.m.

He's described as a "tall thin male wearing black with a black hood and grey pants and black ski mask on his face," explained Officer Mike Wilk.

Police are asking anyone in the area who may see someone matching this description to contact them.

Wilk says despite their efforts to track down the suspect, they have not been able to locate him.

"The suspect was in the home when the resident came in and then ran," added Wilk.

Further details weren't immediately available.

If you have any information, please, contact the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at (413)594-1730, or, Text a Tip CRIMES, Solve Chicopee.

