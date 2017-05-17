President Trump speaks to Coast Guard graduates

195 new ensigns were commissioned today at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London. ...and given fighting words by their commander -in-chief..to not back down and do what is right.

Western Mass News correspondent Kevin Hogan was outside the academy campus in New London to get reaction.

Under a bright blue sky-and sweltering heat, President Donald Trump gave the departing orders to the new officers to save and protect American lives and give us security.

President Trump received a standing ovation as he stepped onto Cadet Field for the 136th commencement exercise at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London.

The class of 2017's 195 new ensigns in all chose a motto "the storm yields courage"- and courage was what President Trump told them to have when it comes to putting their heads down...To fight.

"You have to learn how to act under great great pressure. You have to learn and how to respond under great pressure," he told the graduates.

Family and friends applauded the Commander in Chief's message to the Coast Guards future leaders.

"Just like I as your president who also trusts you to get the job done. It's amazing the adventures that are about to begin for you," President Trump added.

Security was heavy throughout the region and on campus. This being the first military commencement exercise for President Trump which was an honor for Distinguished Graduate First Class Ensign, Christopher Popiel.

"Through unity and courage we all have achieved so much already and its time to show the rest of the world just what we're capable of," Popiel explained.

As tradition would have it in these exercises...A flyover is mandatory.....And relieving yourself of your past cadet life is a must.

"I heard him say how proud he was to serve our nation how proud he was that we all made this choice to serve our nation as well," said Katherine Beasley.

