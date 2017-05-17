A bike stolen and another vandalized at a Westfield middle school

A birthday was soured after a vandal and thief struck at a Westfield middle school.

Brothers were getting ready to ride home from school when they discovered tires slashed on one bike, and the other one gone altogether.

“It was also my older son’s 14th birthday, so it’s sad,” said John Slattery’s father.

A bike swiped and tires were slashed right outside the South Middle School.

John and Sam Slattery rode their bikes and left them on this bike rack.

“By the end of the day, one bike had been stolen and the other had been vandalized.

The worst part is that it was John’s fourteenth birthday.

Unfortunately, the Westfield Superintendent told Western Mass News that the bike was not locked.

“They were disappointed in the loss of the bike, but we’re going to fix it up and hopefully we’ll get another one for Sam.”

Many students ride their bicycles to school, and who can blame them now that the beautiful weather is here.

But the Slattery family warns that vandals and thieves could be lurking.

“Leaving an unlocked bikes is like leaving the keys in the ignition. It's so easy for someone to hop on and be out of sight in a moment,” said Don Podolski of New Horizons Bikes.

New Horizons Bikes in Westfield said that bike thefts are all too common.

A simple bike lock could protect your property.

“The important thing is you want to run it through the front and rear wheel on a bike, because most bicycles have quick release hubs where the wheel can be removed without tools.”

The family simply hopes that no one else has to deal with another disappointing loss.

“It’s sad that even in this day in society, vandalism and theft can even happen at school.”

