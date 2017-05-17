State fund for Narcan is running out of money

A state fund that helps first responders buy Narcan is almost out of money.

Narcan is a medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and save lives.

The warning that the state fund is running out of money comes from Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.

She is now asking the business community to help out.

Attorney General Healey said that Narcan is administered 60 times a day in Massachusetts.

That results in the saving of lives according to the Attorney General.

Tapestry Health, which helps people with addiction said that Narcan is critical to saving lives.

Cheryl Zoll is CEO of Tapestry Health.

"We're extremely concerned. Narcan is a lifesaving drug, and it's critical now with the number of overdoses going up. It's essential that Narcan be available to first responders. It's such an effective program," said Cheryl.

According to Attorney General Healey, last year’s numbers show that Massachusetts first responders administered more than 20-thousand doses of Narcan.

Those numbers do not surprise those who work on the front lines of addiction.

"I believe it. We've seen at our sites an almost 20 percent increase in the number of people we've given Narcan to.”

Attorney General Healey's office said the fund started at $425,000, with payments made by towns for Narcan.

The fund now stands at $44,000.

Tapestry CEO Cheryl Zoll doesn't want to think of what might happen if that money runs dry.

“It's a death sentence. Narcan really does save lives and when you save a life that person goes on and makes it into recovery for the most part, keeping families and communities intact, it would be devastating if Narcan disappeared.”

The State fund, was created in 2015 with the help of the State Legislature and the Department of Public Health.

Now the Attorney General is looking to the private sector to step to the plate to help keep the Narcan funding going to cities and towns and their first responders.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.