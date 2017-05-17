Senator fights for school bus safety regulations following death of 9-year-old girl

It's a story we've been following for months.

A 9-year-old girl was killed when her backpack got caught in her school bus door.

Now a state senator is fighting for safety regulations to prevent something like this from ever happening again.

9-year-old Summer Steele's untimely death shook a community in Hampshire County.

Since that harrowing moment on Friday October 28, Senator Adam Hinds has been fighting for school bus sensors.

The small town of Plainfield is still recovering from what happened last fall.

The driver of that bus, charged with negligent motor vehicle homicide, drove away before checking to make sure both girls he had dropped off had gotten off the bus safely.

The bus company, F.M. Kuzmeskus, told Western Mass News that their safety and training procedures have always met or exceeded state and federal guidelines, but that:

"With schools and communities recently becoming more aware of school bus safety, we are using this as an opportunity to further educate students and their families."

State Senator Adam Hinds of Pittsfield has been working tirelessly on this case.

Wednesday afternoon, he delivered a written testimony to the joint commission on transportation.

"What we're trying to do is make sure that we've done our due diligence to explore quite honestly what other states have done to resolve such issues."

Hinds spoke to Western Mass News by phone from the State House.

He's re-working the bill proposal, "an act relative to school bus safety," which was written:

"Every school bus shall be equipped with a device employed to ensure the passenger side door is completely clear of riders prior to closing."

"It's unimaginable what the family has experienced and what they're going through, and I think it's admirable that they're focused on making sure it never happens again," said Hinds.

The written testimony he presented today reads:

"I hoped a new requirement, adding a sensor on school bus doors, to alert the driver when they were not fully closed, would increase safety for all students entering and exiting the bus."

It goes on...

"However, my recent conversations with this family indicate that they wish to broaden the scope of legislation in an attempt to achieve even more safety measures for students who ride the bus each day to and from school."

The Steele family's lawyer told Western Mass News that the family is in favor of anything that would decrease the possibility of this kind of tragedy from ever happening again.

The bus company, F.M. Kuzmeskus, told Western Mass News that they support any legislation that will improve safety.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.