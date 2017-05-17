Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad helps veteran without running hot water

A hot shower is something many of us come to expect at home, but for one local marine veteran in Monson, he's gone without a hot water for close to 6 years.

This week, the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad received a nomination to help out a man who has done more than his part in helping his country.

Unable to afford propane for his gas water heater, it was disconnected.

A plea for a new water heater seems the least we can do for a man who fought for this country, now needing something from us in return.

So the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad and Western Mass News teamed up with our friends at Hurley and David to get veteran David Brook a little help.

"We've got one of our wonderful vendors, Premiere Supply, who gave us a discounted price on a brand new heat pump water heater for you! That's an electric water heater that operates at 350% efficiency, so it'll be inexpensive through electricity."

Shocked by the generosity of his neighbor, David Brook said hot water was something he learned to live without.

David's old water heater, still present, but not working, will be taken out this week to make room for the new heater from Hurley and David.

David now will be able to access a luxury many of us take for granted, a nice hot shower.

