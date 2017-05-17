Fisher cats causing disturbance in Agawam neighborhood

Fisher cats are out and about through Western Mass once again.

An Agawam resident spotted one at a nearby park in hopes to spread the word while keeping people and their pets safe.

You may have heard a similar sound from your backyard, or local park. Fisher cats are out in Western Mass, and some have seen one for themselves.

"It's the nastiest animal I have ever heard. We had them come through the back of the house here and head towards the park on occasion."

Dino Mercadante owns 911 Burgers and Dogs in Agawam, across the street from Robinson State Park.

He told Western Mass News his daughter has had nightmares of the sound she once heard from her bedroom.

"She said it sounded like a baby was being murdered, she couldn't get over the sound."

An Agawam resident spotted a baby fisher cat at the park yesterday, prompting some safety concerns for families and their dogs.

Western Mass News sat down with an animal expert to find out just what a fisher cat is, and what it wants.

The scream you might hear may scare you, but it is often used as a mating call, or an attempt to scare off another animal.

Fisher cats are quite shy, and are not going to come running after you.

The problems stem when your pets get loose, and make their way into their environment.

Undetected fishers will eat anything they come across, even a pet dog or cat, which is why Allison Strong said that when your dog goes outside, make sure it's on a leash.

"The bottom line is they are here, they are here to stay, and we need to be respectful of their space."

Mass Wildlife said that the best way to keep them out of your yard is to first secure all of your garbage in bins, keep cats indoors at night, chicken coups secured, and make sure those bird feeders aren’t dumping seed on the ground.

If they are, clean it up.

Most importantly though, if you see one, do not be intimidated.

Stand your ground. You can threaten them with loud noises, bright lights, or even a water hose.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.