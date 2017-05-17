Vote of "No Conficence' follows decision to shut down Holyoke Fire Engine 2

A vote of 'No Confidence' in Mayor Alex Morse and Fire Chief John Pond came from the Holyoke Firefighters Union.

It follows months of controversy surrounding Engine 2.

The union said that the vote came when the chief told them he wants to permanently shut down Engine 2 after it was browned out when a deadly fire hit New Year's Day.

There has been a lot of controversy in the city about whether Engine 2 should have been taken out of service in the first place.

The chief said that he hasn't even seen the report with the No Confidence vote. The mayor stands by the chief.

In a letter from the Holyoke Firefighters Association, a vote of 'No Confidence' was taken Monday in Holyoke Fire Chief John Pond and Mayor Alex Morse.

The union said that the overwhelming vote came after the discussion of the chief's plan to permanently shut down Engine 2.

"Without really trying to keep it, and fight for his budget, and that's not how a leader should be," said Chad Cunningham, President of the Holyoke Firefighters Union.

The members of the union feel strongly that Chief Pond is not operating or managing the ire department in a manner that contributes to the safest possible and most effective department for both the firefighters and the citizens of Holyoke.

Engine 2 has been the subject of controversy over the past couple of months, because it was out of service on New Year's Day during a massive fire on North East Street that killed three people.

Browning out is a term used to say the staff from that engine is filling other personnel gaps within department.

Fire Chief John Pond told Western Mass News that he hasn't seen the report, and cannot comment at this time.

"The commission as a whole hasn't received anything. We haven't had an opportunity to read anything or know that anything exists and it's our understanding the same holds true for the chief."

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse said he 100 percent supports Chief Pond and wants to reassure the people of Holyoke that they are safe no matter where they live.

The Mayor told Western Mass News:

"Their claims, as outlined in the letter I read, are without factual basis. The matter of the New Year's Day fire, in particular, has already been discussed extensively. The state fire marshal's office has said that the brownout of Engine 2 had no impact on the response to the fire."

The chief said that once he reads the report, he will then make a comment.

Meantime, the Firefighters Union said that they hope Engine 2 will remain open.

