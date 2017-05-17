Local political expert speaks on developments of FBI Trump-Russia Probe

So what’s the next step in the investigation process.

Western Mass News spoke with a political and media expert who explains what we could see over the next few months.

Paul Robbins said there’s a long process ahead.

The investigation could take years and he said it’ll take a few months to get the ball rolling.

Robbins told Western Mass News that he sees a few possible outcomes.

If the accusations are proven to be true, some people involved in the Trump campaign could face criminal charges.

There’s also been talk of impeachment.

While it’s not easy for that to happen, Robbins said it is possible.

Either ways, Robbins said he thinks this investigation is a good thing.

“The way it was going was a steady drip-drip-drip of revelations of Russian connections, whether there is or not, so I think the fact there will be a special prosecutor is actually good for the country.”

This investigation comes after accusations surfaced that President Trump tried to interfere with a federal investigation.

Former FBI Director James Comey claims President Trump asked him to end an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

There has also been a push from democrats to have someone outside the justice department handle the investigation.

