Tips on how to stay safe while out jogging

As the weather gets warmer, many will be dusting off their sneakers to hit the road and trails for some exercise.

However, in the wake of several high profile attacks, including the death of Princeton runner Vanessa Marcotte, many are taking precautions.

Authorities said that it was Vanessa who helped lead police to solving her murder.

They said it was her determined fight for life against her attacker that left the DNA of the accused killer on her hands.

Western Mass News Reporter Mary Cate Mannion spoke to experts who said that putting up a fight is exactly what a runner should do, and shares three devices marketed at keeping you safe the next time you're out for a walk, jog, or a run.

Vanessa Marcotte was one of three women who were killed while running in just over a week's time last summer.

Following their deaths, Runner's World polled female runners about harassment and safety concerns.

42% limit their run to daylight hours, 41% run with other people, and 73% run with their phone.

"When it gets close to home, like it did here, people tend to worry about it more," said Officer Mike Wilk.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk recommends letting someone know ahead of time where you will be running and to trust your gut.

"If you feel uncomfortable, slow down, stop, leave, and turn the other way."

Western Mass News took a look at these three products that have become popular among runners:

The first is this is an arm sleeve from a company called booby trap bras. They make sports bras and other products.

Again, this is an arm sleeve with two pouches. The inside one you can fit your phone, the other is space for pepper spray.

It's easily accessible while you're running.

The next item is a ring. It's called Go-Guarded. You slip it on and under the pink plastic is a serrated edge.

The company's website said they designed this ring, because you are likely to use your hands if you're ever in a situation where you're being attacked.

The last item is a little more high-tech. Using your smartphone and this gray tag, you can send an alert to your network, letting them know that something has gone wrong on your run.

Wear Safe, which has headquarters in Hartford is easy to use.

After downloading the app, you can add multiple contacts to your network.

If you feel unsafe and press the tag, your network will get an alert.

The device also records audio of what is happening while sharing your GPS location.

And the idea of having your friends and family know if something has gone wrong through the Wear Safe tag is a comforting one.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.