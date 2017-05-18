Car fire results in major damage to Easthampton home

The high temperatures made it a challenge to battle the flames of a fire that spread from a car to a house in Easthampton.

Fortunately, everyone got out safe from the home and no fire crews were injured but they did have to take certain precautions.

Easthampton, Northampton, Holyoke, Weshampton, Westover, Southampton and South Hadley firefighters were called in to battle the flames coming out of a home on Oliver Street on Thursday.

"Because in this heat fire fighters are only good for 30 to 40 minutes of work, then they are so dehydrated it's not safe for them to continue to work," said Easthampton Fire Chief, David Mottor.

Fire Cheif Mottor told Western Mass News crews responded to the fire at 9:45 a.m.

One person who was home at the time of the fire was able to get out safely but the home is in tough shape.

The chief estimates the damages to be over $100,000 and part of the roof has collapsed.

Nearby firefighters took a break in cooling chairs laying their arms in ice while drinking plenty of water.

"When firefighters are in full gear usually the body temp without his heat is about 100 to 115 degrees without the added heat," Chief Mottor added.

The State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.