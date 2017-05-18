Easthampton fire closes portion of Oliver Street - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Easthampton fire closes portion of Oliver Street

Posted: Updated:
Western Mass News Photo Western Mass News Photo
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A section of Oliver Street is closed between Evans Street and and Park Hill Road as crews work to battle flames and the heat.

The Easthampton Fire Department tells Western Mass News that crews from Northampton, Holyoke, and Westover assisted in battling the fire.

Fire officials say the call came in around 9:30 a.m. after a lawn care company accidentally pulled a propane tank off of a camper where the flames spread 

The fire resulted in $100,000 worth of damage 

The fire department says the closed portion of Oliver Street will remain closed for several hours.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and we will provide more information as it comes into our newsroom.

