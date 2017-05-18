Fire crews battled the hot weather during structure fire in Easthampton

The high temperatures impacted the first responders to a fire in Easthampton this morning.

Fortunately, everyone got out safe from the home and no fire crews were injured but they did have to take certain precautions.

Easthampton, Northampton and Holyoke fire fighters had to wear about 45 pounds worth of gear in the scorching heat to put out a fire on Oliver Street.

Fighting fires is no easy task but in 90 degree heat things get a bit tough.

"Because in this heat fire fighters are only good for 30 to 40 minutes of work, then they are so dehydrated it's not safe for them to continue to work," said Easthampton Fire Chief, David Mottor.

Mutual aide was called in to fight a fire that started with a car and spread to the home just before 10 a.m.

Fire Chief Mottor said things would have been a lot worse if a lawn crew hadn't moved a camper and the propane tanks attached to it away from the burning car.

"If the trailer got going and those propane tanks we would have shifted our focus to that instead of stopping the fire from spreading in the house," Chief Mottor noted.

The one person who was home at the time of the fire was able to get out safely but the home is in tough shape.

The chief estimates the damages to be over $100,000 and part of the roof has collapsed.

Nearby firefighters took a break in cooling chairs laying their arms in ice and drinking lots of water.

"When firefighters are in full gear usually the body temp without his heat is about 100 to 115 degrees without the added heat," Chief Mottor added.

The State Fire Marshal's office is looking into what caused that fire.

