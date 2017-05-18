Former funeral director to pay nearly $500,000 in restitution for mishandling human remains

The former director of a closed South Hadley funeral home will have to pay nearly $500,000 in restitution for improperly handling human remains and for spending funeral arrangement deposits.

Attorney General Maura Healy alleged in a lawsuit filed against the Ryder Funeral Home and William Ryder in 2014 that the defendant's used the deposit money for their own benefit and failed to follow their consumers’ wishes in regards to funeral arrangements.

In the lawsuit, the funeral home was accused of improperly cremating and embalming bodies.

An investigation back in 2014 revealed several bodies were in various states of decomposition and were not being handled in accordance with state regulations.

The funeral home’s license was immediately suspended and was shut down in July of 2014.

They also failed to purchase pre-need insurance policies or establish funeral trust accounts for approximately 110 consumers.

Attorney General Healy announced on Thursday the defendant’s will have to pay $471,446 back to their consumers, along with $347,500 in civil penalties and attorney’s fees.

Anyone who believes they have been harmed by the defendants but have not been in contact with the AG’s Office should call the consumer hotline at 617-727-8400.

