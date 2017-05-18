FDA warns of new personal micro-needling device

The FDA is warning consumers about an at-home device marketed as a tool to improve skin appearance, reverse sun spots, and encourage collagen production.

A derma-roller is a personal micro-needling device with serious safety concerns.

Rhonda Black is an Esthetician and permanent make-up artist in East Longmeadow.

She is also licensed in professional microneedling; a procedure using tiny needles to improve skin.

"You use it to look youthful again because you stimulate the collagen. We lose our collagen as we get old so its bringing it back into play in our skin," said Black.

Rhonda told Western Mass News that her training, taught by a doctor, was very intense.

"It is a state law. You're using needles [and] needles are a controlled instrument so they have to be trained professionals, licensed, and certified in it as well," Black noted.

Now, companies are selling microneedling devices for personal use at home, called the 'derma-roller'.

"They can actually scar you, mark your skin, or damage your skin," Black continued.

Unlike Rhonda's professional microneedling tool, which goes in and out of the skin at a controlled depth, the derma-roller is a curved tool with small needles that you push across your skin.

"When that round cylinder goes into your skin and comes back out, that back side is actually tearing the skin as it comes out because your skin isn't round to fit that," Black explained.

The FDA has issued warning letters to several microneedling pen manufacturers saying:

"Because the safe ranges of needle lengths, penetration depths, and speeds of the device are unknown, FDA has safety concerns"

"There's different layers in the skin where the dermal layer is, epidermal layer, and if you go too low into the basal level then you're causing a lot of injury to a lot of different things to your blood supply," Black noted.

The at-home tool comes with a risk of bacterial infection.

"If you're going to put that back into your skin with those needles you're going to have some sort of bacterial infection if you're not careful," said Black.

Always seek advice from a professional before microneedling because you can really damage your skin.

Any impact might not show up until 4 or 5 months after the initial use.

