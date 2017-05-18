Holyoke fire chief defends decision to shut down Engine 2

The Holyoke Fire Chief released a statement on Thursday defending his controversial decision to shut down Engine 2.

This follows the ‘no confidence’ vote that took place on Wednesday surrounding issues the fire department faced when the engine had already been browned out when a deadly fire occurred on New Year’s day.

Chief John Pond said part of his decision was because of limited resources within the city’s budget.

“My position also entails being fiscally responsible to the taxpayers of this City. The redistribution plan will not reduce response times to emergencies; it will make the Fire Department the appropriate size for the City.”

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse said he supports Chief Pond and wants to reassure the people of Holyoke that they are safe no matter where they live.

