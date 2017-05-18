Here are the official rules for Big Y Backyard BBQ Sweepstakes:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Big Y Backyard BBQ Sweepstakes is a weekly sweepstakes that begins at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on Thursday, May 18, 2017, and ends at 10:00 a.m. E.T. on Thursday, August 10, 2017 (“Sweepstakes Entry Period”). Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.

Sponsors: Western Mass News/Meredith Corporation, 1300 Liberty Street, Springfield MA 01104; Big Y, 2145 Roosevelt Avenue, PO Box 7840, Springfield, MA 01102-7840.

ENTRY: Go to http://www.westernmassnews.com/contests, click on the Big Y Backyard BBQ contest link, complete the online registration and entry form to receive one (1) entry. Entries must be received by 10:00 am E.T. each Thursday during the Sweepstakes Entry Period (with the first winner selected on Thursday, May 25, 2017 to be eligible for that week’s drawing. One (1) entry per household per week. Non-winning weekly entries will be carried forward to subsequent weekly drawings. There is no cost to register or enter.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of MA in the WGGB viewing area of Franklin, Hampshire or Hampden Counties who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and members of their immediate families or persons residing at the same address. Winners of a prize from WGGB/WSHM within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Each Thursday from May 25, 2017 through August 10, 2017 at approximately 10:05 am. E.T., WGGB will randomly select one (1) winner from among all eligible entries received to date (twelve (12) winners total). Each weekly winner will receive a catered barbecue feast at their home, hosted by Big Y World Class Markets, on a date to be determined by Sponsors, including food and condiments at Big Y’s discretion to serve ten (10) people, as well as paper products. Alcohol, beer, and illegal substances prohibited. Approximate Retail Value of prize: $200.00. Prize will be delivered to the residence of the entrant on the official entry form. Winner is responsible for providing their own grill in order for Big Y to be able to cook the grill portion of the catered meal. Winner must have enough room for a backyard party on premises. If there is no room to host a party, prize will be forfeited.

Winners will be notified by phone and/or email on or about each Friday following the Thursday winner selection, at approximately 5:00 p.m. E.T. Barbecues at winners’ residences will be held on a Thursday between June 8, 2017 and August 24, 2017, and must take place between 5:00 and 6:30 p.m. E.T. Sponsor(s) will determine the date of each barbecue, and if winner is unable or unwilling to be present on the date determined, winner forfeits prize and an alternate winner will be randomly selected from among all remaining eligible entries. Big Y and Western Mass News personalities will be present at barbecue, and Western Mass News may broadcast live during the 5:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. E.T. news. If, due to inclement weather or any other reason beyond Sponsors’ control, the barbecue is unable to be conducted on a specified date, the barbecue will be rescheduled on for the Friday of the following week. Winner(s) are responsible for confirming eligibility and providing required documentation at the Western Mass News address during business hours within five (5) days of notification. All decisions of WGGB/Western Mass News regarding winner selection and this sweepstakes are final.

Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s).

The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Winner(s) and all participants must sign a release prior to the barbecue, and winner must sign a location release. Failure to sign the release is grounds for forfeiture of prize, and an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.

OTHER: Sponsors assume no responsibility for entries unable to be processed due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, late, stolen or lost entries. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsors which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsors reserve the right to award the prize(s) to eligible, non-suspect, entries received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

ODDS of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Western Mass News and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, Western Mass News reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Western Mass News believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how Western Mass news uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at http://www.westernmassnews.com/story/18990/this-web-sites-privacy-policy. For more information about how Big Y uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at http://www.bigy.com/Services/Policies/PrivacyPolicy. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, OR DO NOT WISH TO BE ON TELEVISION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsors to use winners’ entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification, or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner(s) will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within five (5) days of notification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, an alternate winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. By participating and winning a prize, winners release Sponsors, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, MA state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winners. For the winner’s list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Thursday, 9/7/17 to Winner’s List/Big Y Backyard BBQ at the WGGB/Western Mass News address above.

Western Mass News’ website Terms of Service applies to all entries.

This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to Aptivada Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy before entering or participating in this promotion.