Easthampton teen receives pre-trial probation for role in fight at school

An 18-year-old Easthampton High School student received pre-trial probation for his alleged role in a fight that took place at school in March.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the District Attorney’s office said Joshua Brown went before a judge in Northampton District Court on Thursday.

The fight that occurred on March 29 involved four boys and was allegedly fueled by a text message that included a racial slur.

He was granted several conditions to follow while on probation that last throughout the end of the year that include:

  • Complete a Restorative Justice program that will include the victim
  • Complete the Peace Jam program offered by Clinical Support Options/The Bridge;
  • Not abuse the victim;
  • Pay restitution of $200

He has to follow the standard rules of probation that include all local, sate and federal laws.

