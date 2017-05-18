Students try and keep cool during record-breaking heat

Many are keeping cool this hot spring day with the help of air conditioning, but how do students in hot classrooms stay cool?

When it's hot out it's hard to focus, when you're hot in school its even worse, but the key is to have both parents and their kids prepared.

A newsletter reminds parents of them of some ways to get the kids prepared for a hot day in school.

"Dress them appropriately. Put on their sunscreen before they come to school, bring water bottles. The teachers obviously let them have their water bottles," said Ludlow Principal Jon Endelos.

Principal Endelos told Western Mass News keeping the kids hydrated and getting frequent breaks keeps them focused through the day.

"We shut the shades, shut the lights off, the teachers bring their own fans and to try and keep the kids school in the classroom we do everything there we can," Principal Endelos noted.

Gym class was held outside in the morning and in the afternoon it was inside in the hall at the coolest part of the building.

"We stay hydrated I was just ready to take them out for a drink. If they don't want to do anything I don't push them it's much too warm," said Physical Education Teacher, Diane Lynch.

In order to keep the kids focused during the hottest part of the school day, they get to look forward to an ice cold Popsicle.

"When it gets the hottest we have a Popsicle run on really hot days. Today the entire building will get their popsicles after lunch is over when it's really hot," said Principal Endelos.

