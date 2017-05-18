K-9 units keep cool with specialized system in police cruisers

When the summer weather starts to sizzle, it remains unfit for neither humans or pets.

That's why some police K-9 units in some western Massachusetts towns are equipped with cutting edge gadgets to ensure that their furry partners keep cool.

K-9 Officer Kane at the Chicopee Police Department who work to protect and serve our streets, rides along in comfort.



Chicopee officer Ryan Romano said that he keeps his partner Kane safe through a specialized temperature control system.

"I have it set at a certain temperature, and if it gets to that temperature around 90, the windows automatically go down and the fan will go to cool him off," said Officer Romano.



Then, an alert is sent to a pager.



"Even if you leave the windows down a crack, it gets so hot in there. You think you're going into the store for a minute, pick up a couple things, and all of a sudden you forget," Romano noted.



The average pet owner can take steps to ensure their pet doesn't overheat while in the car.



"Just like humans, make sure the dog is really hydrated," Romano explained.



If you see a dog in distress, be sure to call 911.

