Popular fidget spinner toys pose safety risks

A popular toy is under fire after one of its parts got lodged in a young girls throat.

Fidget spinners are designed for students to help them focus more in school, and they've become hugely popular.

But some parents say they can also be a health hazzard.

First designed for students with Attention Deficit Disorder to focus more in school, it seems like every middle schooler has one.

A warning from one Texas parent said one of the small, quarter size disks that weighs down the spinner came out of her 10-year old daughters toy and ended up in her throat, requiring surgery.

Although the girl is ok, this is reportedly not the first incident to happen with fidget spinners.

Milagros Johnson is the Director of the Springfield Office of Consumer Information.

She told Western Mass News parents need to use common sense when it comes to toys.

"The key for any parent is to read when you're at the store, look at te toy and see if the instructions say age appropriate," said Johnson.



She said it's likely only a matter of time before federal regulators get involved.

"I would hope that very soon, they would address the issue and insure a National Compliance somehow where either recall them or mandate [them]. They [should] put more warnings on the toys for parents to know that these toys are dangerous," Johnson noted.



A majority of fidget spinners say on the package that they're recommended for those 12 and older.

In the meantime, the Toy Association said not all fidget spinners are created equal, and that the safety of products sold outside a reputable retailer cannot be verified.

