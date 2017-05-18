Bears break into Williamsburg home for a bite to eat

Bears have been spotted across western Mass. as they become more active after a long winters sleep.

We've seen them in Chicopee, Agawam and Monson and now a couple near Williamsburg has had their own encounter with them.

By now most of us have heard the advice of taking down bird feeders and avoiding leaving any food out for animals.

One couple did just that but found that even keeping the food safe inside their house didn't prevent an unwelcome guest from going inside and getting itself a little snack.

When Francine Borden came back from her morning walk with her dog Guthrie she knew something was wrong.

"[I] cautiously put my head back in and yelled hello! And listened and there was nothing there," Borden said.

She made her way to her kitchen where her favorite pieces of pottery made by her son were crumbled all over the floor.

"He just created total devastation. I've saved the pieces in case we put it back together," Borden noted.

The main culprit: A bear.

Francine said for years she and her husband have seen the bears in the backyard and up until recently had a bird feeder hanging off of their deck.

She suspects the bear managed to get in through the sliding screen door.

It stopped in the kitchen walked down a hallway without knocking over any plants and then opened a door and grabbed a blue container filled with dog food and bird seed and dragged it out the door and onto the deck.

In all the bear broke several pieces of pottery and the screen door to the basement. Francine said it certainly could have been much worse.

"I was glad it was a bear and not a burglar," said Borden.

Now she hopes that the bear has made it last visit to their home.

Francine said that she and her husband check the fence around the yard each morning to see if their guest has made a return visit.

It goes to prove these bears are smart and almost stubborn animals who will return to the same area if they know there is food.

