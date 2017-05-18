Couple honored as model volunteers helping environment

They are the center of many organizational operations, but don't always receive the credit.

But this month, Western Mass News and People’s Bank introduces you to one couple who's dedicated much of their free time to the Hitchcock Center to better impact the earth as a whole.

Building has been in David Dunn's heart for some time.

Helping to renovate him and his wife’s 200 year old home when they moved to Amherst about 8 years ago, so building for others, like the new Hitchcock Center off Rt. 116, made perfect sense.

"It's very satisfying. I like to fix things, and build them. Mr. Fix-It. Yeah exactly, so this is a great opportunity for me."

And while David is Mr. Fix-It at the Hitchcock Center, his wife Mary is the one who planted the volunteer seed for both of them.

"One of the things I thought about, if I have time, is Hitchcock Center, which we knew nothing about because we were new to the area. I just stopped by and got talking and they said, ‘would you like to volunteer?’ and we said yes."

Mary and David have become model volunteers for the Hitchcock Center.

Helping them work toward their mission of the best and safest environment they can make.

"Mary and David Dunn are both, just a fantastic, committed, generous, talented, people assisting the center now for over 7 years. Mary has been our front desk volunteer, crafts, calendar, organizes the office,” said Executive Director Julie Johnson.

“There's no words I can use to express our gratitude for volunteers like this. They help keep us going and it's the true generosity of their giving back that's humbling to be around, and they really are the model volunteer."

"It's a great honor they do. Great work here, and we're glad to do it."

David said that one of the best things about it is seeing their work make a difference.

"I think one of the best examples is their puppet tree, they mount their puppets on, they had baskets, so I took one of our own Christmas trees, trimmed it up, cut it up, put a base, and now it holds all their puppets."

And for Mary, the hopefulness to change future generations.

"The people who come here by and large are wonderful. It’s great to have the children around to do all these things. One they enjoy, and they learn. We hope they carry that on."

