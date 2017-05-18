Pool companies prepare for rush ahead of summer

The weather kept many people indoors today hiding from the heat, but some sun lovers took to he beach to catch some rays.

Others rushed to Teddy Bear Pools and Spas to get some chemicals to open their pools before summer officially comes to stay.

"There's gonna be 5,000 people that open up a pool this weekend. They come in to get any chemicals and they want [a] new floating tube," said John Shea of Teddy Bear Pools.

Pool companies and beach bums are embracing Thursday's heat.

"It is really hot but I love summer so i'm glad it started early," said Chester resident, Rebecca.

At Teddie Bears Pools they have more than 30 crews out installing and repairing pools before the dog days of summer are here to stay.

