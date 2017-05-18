How to check your AC unit to keep cool this summer

The heat is on and it may be slowing a lot of people down but not for one local business that's booming because of the temps.

HD Air in Springfield is working hard to keep up with the calls for broken air conditioners.

"We had service techs running out until well into the evening last night to take care of ac trouble calls," said Gary Woodruff.

Woodruff is a Residential Manager at HD Air, told Western Mass News there's a few steps you can take to troubleshoot it yourself.

"Check the circuit breakers in the panel. Most systems have a light switch on the side of the system that's power disconnect, make sure that's not off," said Woodruff.

He said if your system has a pump, check if it's been unplugged and make sure that it's not tripped. The most important; check the air filter.

"The system could seem like it's running but that air filter could be blocked up so there's no air flowing and it's not working right," Woodruff noted.

