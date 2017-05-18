Two victims shot in Springfield, suspect still on the loose

Two people were shot in Springfield's Bay Neighborhood Thursday evening around 5:30.

Springfield police said officers were in the area of Oak Grove Avenue and Burr Street and heard gunshots. They responded and found two gunshot victims.

One victim was found with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The other victim was found with a gunshot wound to the back and stomach.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries and were undergoing surgery as of 8 o'clock Thursday evening, said police.

Police are still searching for a suspect and are asking for the public's help if they know anything.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.